Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advait Energy Transitions spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 78% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Advait Energy Transitions spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 78% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Advait Energy Transitions jumped 5.53% to Rs 1,312 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 78.14% to Rs 12.88 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.23 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations zoomed 255.91% year on year to Rs 194.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax soared 86.34% to Rs 18.43 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 9.89 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses spiked 251.60% to Rs 180.09 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 51.22 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 45.54 crore (up 42.31% YoY), employee benefits expense was at Rs 3.61 crore (down 24% YoY) and erection, subcontracting, and other project expenses were at Rs 33.01 crore (up 148.38%) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 46.48% to Rs 32.05 crore on a 91.09% surge in revenue to Rs 399.11 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

Advait Infratech is engaged in the business of providing products and solutions for power transmission, power substation, and telecommunication infrastructure fields. Also, it operates with various verticals such as turnkey telecommunication projects and installation of power transmission, substations, and telecom products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Dynamic Cables hits the roof as Q4 PAT jumps 71% YoY to Rs 24 cr

Nifty fails to hold 24,750 mark; pharma shares rally

Nifty fails to hold 24,750 mark; pharma shares rally

Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1081.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Swiggy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1081.18 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon