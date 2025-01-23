Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 708.4, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.58% in last one year as compared to a 8.32% rally in NIFTY and a 2.76% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 708.4, down 1.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23239.7. The Sensex is at 76651.74, up 0.32%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 12.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33805.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.79 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 53.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd down for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd down for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Axis Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.3%

Jindal Stainless Ltd soars 1.3%

L&T Technology Services Ltd up for third straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon