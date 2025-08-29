Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 953.6, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.51% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 4.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 953.6, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 5.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53820.35, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.21 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 959.6, down 0.46% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd jumped 16.51% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 4.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

