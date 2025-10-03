Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 878.7, up 11.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 16.36% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 878.7, up 11.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 25.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35180.35, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

