Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 418.7, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 2.91% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 418.7, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has slipped around 4.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26768.65, down 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 419.6, up 0.73% on the day. Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is down 39.91% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% drop in NIFTY and a 2.91% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 45.48 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon