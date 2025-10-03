Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics has expanded its Eastern India presence with the launch of two state-of the-art, Grade A warehousing facilities in Guwahati and Agartala, adding over 4 lakh sq. ft. of capacity in the region. Aligned with its larger vision of creating a robust pan-India warehousing and distribution network, these facilities reflect company's vision to enhancing regional connectivity, boosting operational capabilities, and addressing the surging demand for integrated logistics solutions in the region.

As part of its 'Go-East' strategy, the company has developed one million square feet of multi client warehousing space across the region and plans to expand express logistics services to more than 800 pin codes. This expansion is designed to accelerate economic growth, generate over 2,000 employment opportunities, and build a workforce with 50% diversity from local communities. Through these facilities in the East, Mahindra Logistics will serve industries such as e-commerce, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, retail, and grocery, provide end-to-end solutions across warehousing, distribution, fulfilment, sortation, and delivery and cover first, mid, and last mile, milk-run, express, and long-haul line haul services.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon