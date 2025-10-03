Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

GST 2.0 policy to balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth, says PHDCCI

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Indias Index of Industrial production grew at 4% based on year on year data (August 2025 over August 2024) driven by strong growth in the mining and electricity sector, PHDCCI said in a statement. The mining sector grew at 6% in August 2025 from a negative (7.2%) year-on-year growth in July 2025 and electricity sector which grew at 4.1% in August 2025 from 0.6% year-on-year growth in July 2025, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. The manufacturing sector grew at 3.8%, led by positive growth in 10 out of 23 industry groups at NIC 2 digit-level in August 2025 over August 2024, with double digit growth in industry groups including manufacture of basic metals, manufacture of electrical equipment and manufacture of other transport equipment, among others, he said.

 

Among use based categories, consumer durables grew at a robust at 5.2% in August 2025 from a negative year-on-year growth in July 2025. The infrastructure/capital goods recorded a double digit growth of 10.6% in August 2025, said Mr. Jain. Use-based IIP trends show strong infrastructure and primary goods momentum but softer consumer demand. The recent GST 2.0 policy will balance investment with demand revival by catalysing consumption and broadening sustainable growth says Secretary General and CEO, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Mahindra Logistics adds 4 lakh sq. ft. warehousing space in Guwahati and Agartala

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

Goodluck India enters into tripartite MoU with BATL and Axicades Technologies

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon