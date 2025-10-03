Friday, October 03, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

L&T's Buildings & Factories vertical bags major contracts in Infrastructure, Real Estate

Image

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro has announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured significant contracts in India, reinforcing its position as a leader in large-scale infrastructure and real estate development projects.

The business has secured a major order from a reputed multinational corporation (MNC) for developing one of the largest proposed IT Parks in Bengaluru. The project, to be delivered in two phases, involves the construction of a massive 5.9 million sq. ft. of built-up area on a Lumpsum Turnkey (LSTK) basis.

The development will feature Grade-A office spaces delivered in a warm shell format, and is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification under the USGBC New Building standards, underscoring a strong commitment to sustainability.

 

The scope of work includes the construction of six office towers (Towers 16), each comprising a common 3-level basement, ground floor, 10 upper floors, and a terrace, totaling 14 storeys per tower. The project will also involve complex civil and structural works, unitized fade glazing, architectural finishes, and architectural lighting.

Electromechanical services to be provided include high- and low-side systems for Fire Protection Systems (FPS), Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing & Sanitation (PHE), elevators, escalators, and ELV systems. Additionally, the project encompasses the setup of a GIS substation, Solar PV system, LPG gas bank, Water Treatment Plant (WTP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), underground tanks, and stack parking facilities. Extensive hardscaping, landscaping, and irrigation works are also part of the scope.

Also Read

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mixed with negative bias; Metal, PSU banks lead; SMIDs in green

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

NZ vs AUS

New Zealand vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd T20: Australia batting first; 18-over per side match

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

Atlantaa shares in focus

Atlantaa shares hit 20% upper circuit for 2nd day after ₹2,485-cr contract

This order reaffirms L&Ts credentials in delivering technically complex and large-scale commercial projects within stringent timelines, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the B&F business has secured another prestigious order from a reputed developer for a mixed-use development project in Mumbai. The project, which includes residential, commercial, and retail components, is to be executed within a timeline of 45 months.

These wins add to L&T's growing project portfolio across urban infrastructure, driven by increasing demand for quality real estate and sustainable development in major Indian metros.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company had reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.69% to Rs 3,695.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

Goodluck Defence receives industrial license for artillery shell manufacturing

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

ABD Maestro receives prestigious accolades at 27th Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles (CMB) 2025

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Benchmarks trade near flatline; metal shares shine for 4th day

Adani Ports records 11% YoY growth in Sept'25 cargo volumes

Adani Ports records 11% YoY growth in Sept'25 cargo volumes

Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atlantaa Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon