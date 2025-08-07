Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 85.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 164.01 croreNet profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 85.10% to Rs 47.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 164.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales164.01154.03 6 OPM %73.1173.70 -PBDT99.1567.86 46 PBT62.8136.55 72 NP47.7225.78 85
