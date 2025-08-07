Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 85.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Aegis Vopak Terminals consolidated net profit rises 85.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 6.48% to Rs 164.01 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 85.10% to Rs 47.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.48% to Rs 164.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales164.01154.03 6 OPM %73.1173.70 -PBDT99.1567.86 46 PBT62.8136.55 72 NP47.7225.78 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Transgene Biotek reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Tanla deploys Wisely.ai for Indonesia's telecom provider Indosat

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; Initial jobless claims eyed

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; Initial jobless claims eyed

Rain Industries soars after posting Q2 profit rebound

Rain Industries soars after posting Q2 profit rebound

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon