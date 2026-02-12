Bharat Forge consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 4342.93 crore

Net profit of Bharat Forge rose 24.18% to Rs 264.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 212.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 4342.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3475.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4342.933475.5517.1817.92711.78565.25462.94347.00264.21212.76

