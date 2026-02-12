Bodhi Tree Multimedia standalone net profit declines 47.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 10.69 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 47.01% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.6910.4410.3818.491.061.700.981.620.621.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News