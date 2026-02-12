Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bodhi Tree Multimedia standalone net profit declines 47.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia standalone net profit declines 47.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 10.69 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia declined 47.01% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 10.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.6910.44 2 OPM %10.3818.49 -PBDT1.061.70 -38 PBT0.981.62 -40 NP0.621.17 -47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Archidply Decor standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Euro Panel Products standalone net profit rises 35.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.73 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBank StrikeIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today