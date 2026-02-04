Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 30.88 croreNet profit of Aeroflex Neu rose 7400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 30.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.8832.33 -4 OPM %6.484.33 -PBDT1.780.67 166 PBT1.040.02 5100 NP0.750.01 7400
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST