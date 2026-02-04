Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.49% to Rs 30.88 crore

Net profit of Aeroflex Neu rose 7400.00% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.49% to Rs 30.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.8832.336.484.331.780.671.040.020.750.01

