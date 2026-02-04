Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.90% to Rs 233.54 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 36.13% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.90% to Rs 233.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 196.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.233.54196.416.746.1520.4016.9411.218.418.446.20

