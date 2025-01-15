Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Aether executes amendment to strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Aether Industries (Aether) has executed an amendment to the strategic supply agreement with Baker Hughes on 7 January 2025, under the broader umbrella of the strategic supply agreement signed between the two parties on 25 June 2024.

The current amendment finalizes the volume and pricing details for the first two products to be supplied by Aether to Baker Hughes.

Both products will be exclusively manufactured for Baker Hughes by Aether's 100% wholly owned subsidiary, Aether Specialty Chemicals. The subsidiary is fully equipped with the requisite assets, plant, and machinery, which have already been commissioned to support this contract manufacturing initiative.

 

The current amendment thus initiates the commercialization activities of Aether's Site 4, exclusively built under Aether Specialty Chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1435.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Weak start expected for indices

Weak start expected for indices

Stock Alert: Hathway Cable, Network18 Media, Shoppers Stop, Sula Vineyards,

Stock Alert: Hathway Cable, Network18 Media, Shoppers Stop, Sula Vineyards,

Ask Automotive arm commences production at Karnataka facility

Ask Automotive arm commences production at Karnataka facility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon