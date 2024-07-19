Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore
Net profit of Aether Industries rose 0.40% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.02161.11 12 OPM %23.9827.76 -PBDT52.4945.82 15 PBT42.3436.59 16 NP29.9329.81 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE news updates: UltraTech Cement Q1 profit flat at Rs 1,696.6 crore

Microsoft outage: Govt in touch with authorities, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

Microsoft's 'Screen of Death' error chokes global services: What's impacted

MTNL defaults on Rs 37.5 crore Punjab & Sind Bank loan instalment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon