Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.74% to Rs 180.02 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 0.40% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.74% to Rs 180.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.02161.11 12 OPM %23.9827.76 -PBDT52.4945.82 15 PBT42.3436.59 16 NP29.9329.81 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content