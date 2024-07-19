Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54375 shares Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Aether Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 6.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54375 shares. The stock rose 2.03% to Rs.4,312.45. Volumes stood at 61341 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd registered volume of 9.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.772.00. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd witnessed volume of 2742.52 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 346.22 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.23% to Rs.105.32. Volumes stood at 2127.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 38.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.88% to Rs.652.40. Volumes stood at 28.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Aether Industries Ltd notched up volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49247 shares. The stock rose 0.64% to Rs.885.00. Volumes stood at 44584 shares in the last session.

