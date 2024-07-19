Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2024. Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 15.01% to Rs 1037.85 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd lost 7.57% to Rs 4399.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5353 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd crashed 7.44% to Rs 579.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15854 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd plummeted 6.29% to Rs 741.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37958 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34713 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd corrected 6.25% to Rs 4587.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46622 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28493 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News