Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Basic materials stocks slide

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index decreasing 179.88 points or 2.33% at 7533.15 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, DDev Plastiks Industries Ltd (down 7.72%), Rallis India Ltd (down 6.09%),Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd (down 5.57%),Tanfac Industries Ltd (down 4.89%),Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (down 4.41%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gravita India Ltd (down 4.4%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.37%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 4.3%), JK Paper Ltd (down 4.19%), and Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.16%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 4.12%), Excel Industries Ltd (up 3.52%), and India Glycols Ltd (up 2.23%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 823.44 or 1.53% at 52852.48.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 270.84 points or 1.67% at 15961.94.
The Nifty 50 index was down 193.85 points or 0.78% at 24607.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Rallis India slides as Q1 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 48 crore

Market at day's low, auto shares under pressure

WPIL clarifies on Dividend

The BSE Sensex index was down 480.98 points or 0.59% at 80862.48.
On BSE,936 shares were trading in green, 2906 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 600 pts; Nifty below 24,600 in broad-based selling

Tata Play Q1: Loss widens to Rs 353.9 cr, revenue dips 4.32% to Rs 4,304 cr

ICICI Bank, TCS, Grasim: 5 F&O stocks with high PCR for your watchlist

LIVE: UPSC moves to cancel candidature of IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, files FIR against her

Investors in Asia see Biden withdrawal as benefiting 'Trump trade'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon