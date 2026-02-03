Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.61% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 44.36% to Rs 317.12 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 48.61% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.36% to Rs 317.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.12219.68 44 OPM %34.8829.46 -PBDT106.7975.14 42 PBT89.5164.08 40 NP64.4843.39 49
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST