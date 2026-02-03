Aether Industries consolidated net profit rises 48.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.36% to Rs 317.12 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 48.61% to Rs 64.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.36% to Rs 317.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 219.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.12219.6834.8829.46106.7975.1489.5164.0864.4843.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News