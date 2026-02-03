Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Gabriel India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 1178.66 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India declined 9.05% to Rs 54.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 1178.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1016.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1178.661016.57 16 OPM %9.079.00 -PBDT110.7297.94 13 PBT85.2478.53 9 NP54.6760.11 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

