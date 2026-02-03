Gabriel India consolidated net profit declines 9.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 1178.66 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India declined 9.05% to Rs 54.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 1178.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1016.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1178.661016.579.079.00110.7297.9485.2478.5354.6760.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News