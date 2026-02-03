HFCL consolidated net profit rises 32.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 1210.79 crore

Net profit of HFCL rose 32.55% to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 1210.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1011.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1210.791011.9518.8415.01181.88125.78138.11100.2697.6273.65

