DEE Development Engineers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.96% to Rs 286.67 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers reported to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 76.96% to Rs 286.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 162.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.286.67162.0016.623.4938.19-5.1324.47-17.4818.28-13.33

