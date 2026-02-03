Kalyani Steels consolidated net profit rises 9.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.47% to Rs 462.38 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels rose 9.76% to Rs 61.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.47% to Rs 462.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 484.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.462.38484.0119.8017.22103.9391.2490.2175.5061.9656.45

