Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 21.16% to Rs 3053.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2520.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7963.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

