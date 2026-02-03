Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 21.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 croreNet profit of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone rose 21.16% to Rs 3053.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2520.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.86% to Rs 9704.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7963.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9704.597963.55 22 OPM %59.6260.30 -PBDT5141.114153.48 24 PBT3756.803047.72 23 NP3053.612520.26 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST