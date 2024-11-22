Afcons secures civil project of Rs 1274 cr in Uttarakhand

From Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction CorporationAfcons Infrastructure has received Letter of acceptance dated 21 November 2024 from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation for Civil Works including HM Works for Construction of 130.6 m High Concrete Gravity Dam and Appurtenant Works across River Song of Song Dam Project in District Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The bid project cost is Rs 1274 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content