Afcons secures civil project of Rs 1274 cr in Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

From Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation

Afcons Infrastructure has received Letter of acceptance dated 21 November 2024 from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation for Civil Works including HM Works for Construction of 130.6 m High Concrete Gravity Dam and Appurtenant Works across River Song of Song Dam Project in District Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The bid project cost is Rs 1274 crore.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

