Affordable Robotic & Automation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Affordable Robotic & Automation reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.9334.4215.15-1.952.01-1.341.43-1.661.31-1.66

