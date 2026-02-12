Haleos Labs consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 94.78 croreNet profit of Haleos Labs rose 21.02% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.7884.60 12 OPM %14.8215.07 -PBDT12.6910.67 19 PBT8.786.92 27 NP6.625.47 21
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:17 AM IST