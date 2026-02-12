Haleos Labs consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 94.78 crore

Net profit of Haleos Labs rose 21.02% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.94.7884.6014.8215.0712.6910.678.786.926.625.47

