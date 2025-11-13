Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 51.99 croreNet profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 51.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales51.9952.92 -2 OPM %1.121.46 -PBDT0.400.41 -2 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.09 -56
