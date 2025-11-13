Art Nirman standalone net profit declines 18.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 6.75 croreNet profit of Art Nirman declined 18.87% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.758.46 -20 OPM %19.857.33 -PBDT0.550.69 -20 PBT0.430.53 -19 NP0.430.53 -19
