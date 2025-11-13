Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 3.45 croreNet loss of Hilltone Software & Gases reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 3.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.452.07 67 OPM %-20.291.93 -PBDT-0.660.18 PL PBT-0.750.14 PL NP-0.710.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content