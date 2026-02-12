Agarwal Duplex Board Mills standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.22% to Rs 49.83 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Duplex Board Mills declined 59.26% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.22% to Rs 49.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.8356.771.991.870.640.730.290.360.110.27

