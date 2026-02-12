Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Sales rise 374.29% to Rs 6.64 crore

Net profit of Hilltone Software & Gases rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 374.29% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.641.40 374 OPM %17.92-6.43 -PBDT1.280.15 753 PBT1.100.11 900 NP0.990.10 890

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

