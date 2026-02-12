Hilltone Software & Gases standalone net profit rises 890.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 374.29% to Rs 6.64 crore

Net profit of Hilltone Software & Gases rose 890.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 374.29% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.641.4017.92-6.431.280.151.100.110.990.10

