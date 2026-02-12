Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 281.48% to Rs 2.06 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 1642.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 281.48% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.060.54 281 OPM %79.6137.04 -PBDT1.640.20 720 PBT1.630.19 758 NP1.220.07 1643
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST