Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 1642.86% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 1642.86% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 281.48% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.060.5479.6137.041.640.201.630.191.220.07

