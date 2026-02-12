Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VCU Data Management standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of VCU Data Management declined 75.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Feb 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST

