Kabra Commercial standalone net profit rises 92.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kabra Commercial rose 92.11% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 50.26% to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.799.6333.6124.201.261.321.251.310.730.38

