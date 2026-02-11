Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

