Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.77 croreNet profit of Agarwal Fortune India declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.44 75 OPM %7.7915.91 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.04 -75
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST