Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 2018.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 119.61% to Rs 10.08 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 2018.75% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 119.61% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.084.5916.6712.424.361.134.271.033.390.16

