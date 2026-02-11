Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 2018.75% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 119.61% to Rs 10.08 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 2018.75% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 119.61% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.084.59 120 OPM %16.6712.42 -PBDT4.361.13 286 PBT4.271.03 315 NP3.390.16 2019
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST