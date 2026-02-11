Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 69.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.44% to Rs 211.03 crore

Net profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 69.63% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 114.44% to Rs 211.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.211.0398.4111.4515.5024.4814.8523.5714.1216.599.78

