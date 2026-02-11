Advait Energy Transitions consolidated net profit rises 69.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 114.44% to Rs 211.03 croreNet profit of Advait Energy Transitions rose 69.63% to Rs 16.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 114.44% to Rs 211.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales211.0398.41 114 OPM %11.4515.50 -PBDT24.4814.85 65 PBT23.5714.12 67 NP16.599.78 70
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST