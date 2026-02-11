Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 183.60 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 43.48% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 183.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales183.60193.52 -5 OPM %3.626.16 -PBDT5.625.54 1 PBT0.721.34 -46 NP0.520.92 -43

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

