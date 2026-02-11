Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 43.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 183.60 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 43.48% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 183.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.183.60193.523.626.165.625.540.721.340.520.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News