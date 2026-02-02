Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

From Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Agarwal Industrial Corporation has been awarded a prestigious tender worth Rs 218.59 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Under this tender, the Company has been awarded the supply of Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 & VG 40 Grades) to Kakinada and Mangalore locations, comprising:

h - Firm Quantity for Kakinada: 32,000 MT

h - Firm Quantity for Mangalore: 10,800 MT

This aggregates to a total of approximately 42,800 MT, with an estimated value of:

h - Firm Orders for Kakinada: Rs 166.68 crore (approx.)

h - Firm Orders for Mangalore: Rs 51.91 crore (approx.)

