Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

From Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Agarwal Industrial Corporation has been awarded a prestigious tender worth Rs 218.59 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Under this tender, the Company has been awarded the supply of Bulk Bitumen (VG-30 & VG 40 Grades) to Kakinada and Mangalore locations, comprising:

h - Firm Quantity for Kakinada: 32,000 MT
h - Firm Quantity for Mangalore: 10,800 MT

This aggregates to a total of approximately 42,800 MT, with an estimated value of:

h - Firm Orders for Kakinada: Rs 166.68 crore (approx.)
h - Firm Orders for Mangalore: Rs 51.91 crore (approx.)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

