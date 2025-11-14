Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 27.86 croreNet profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 61.54% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 27.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales27.8628.80 -3 OPM %3.233.47 -PBDT0.450.26 73 PBT0.310.19 63 NP0.210.13 62
