Friday, November 14, 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Arcee Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net Loss of Arcee Industries reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.06 33 OPM %-87.50-133.33 -PBDT-0.15-0.07 -114 PBT-0.18-0.11 -64 NP-0.18-0.11 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

