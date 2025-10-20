AGI Greenpac standalone net profit rises 5.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.40% to Rs 601.58 croreNet profit of AGI Greenpac rose 5.60% to Rs 76.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 601.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 599.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales601.58599.18 0 OPM %24.8825.74 -PBDT143.51142.82 0 PBT100.9995.80 5 NP76.1272.08 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content