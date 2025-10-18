IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 64.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.94% to Rs 9936.93 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 64.10% to Rs 347.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.94% to Rs 9936.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8957.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income9936.938957.02 11 OPM %33.7829.99 -PBDT423.71245.09 73 PBT423.71245.09 73 NP347.80211.94 64
