Stock Alert: Reliance, IRCON, Crisil, HDFC Bank, REC, Tata Tech, Sterling & Wilson

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today:

Geojit Financial Services will announce its quarterly earnings today.

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank and Sammaan Capital are banned from futures and options (F&O) trading on 20 October 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Reliance Industries reported a 9.54% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 18,165 crore on a 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 258,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

IRCON International announced that it has received an order worth Rs 360 crore from Petronet LNG for civil works in Gujarat.

Crisil has posted a 12.6% rise in net profit to Rs 193.1 crore on a 12.2% rise in income from operations to Rs 911.2 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with Q3 2024.

 

HDFC Bank has reported a 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

REC reported a 9.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 4,037.72 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income jumped 10.62% YoY to Rs 15,162.38 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declined 2.81% to Rs 165.50 crore despite a 6.35% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1323.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26.

Sterling & Wilson said it has secured three new orders worth Rs 1,772 crore, taking its total order inflows for the current financial year to Rs 3,775 crore.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

