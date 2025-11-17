AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.98% to Rs 85.30 croreNet profit of AGI Infra rose 26.36% to Rs 22.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.98% to Rs 85.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales85.3077.56 10 OPM %39.4334.32 -PBDT31.7526.30 21 PBT26.7221.04 27 NP22.0517.45 26
