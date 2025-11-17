Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 250.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 166.87% to Rs 8.78 croreNet profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure rose 250.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 166.87% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.783.29 167 OPM %15.3816.11 -PBDT1.300.27 381 PBT1.200.26 362 NP1.050.30 250
