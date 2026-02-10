Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2025 quarter

AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 87.50 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 36.99% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 87.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales87.5091.41 -4 OPM %43.3731.39 -PBDT36.2728.41 28 PBT31.1623.10 35 NP26.1119.06 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

