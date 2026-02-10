AGI Infra consolidated net profit rises 36.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.28% to Rs 87.50 crore

Net profit of AGI Infra rose 36.99% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.28% to Rs 87.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.87.5091.4143.3731.3936.2728.4131.1623.1026.1119.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News