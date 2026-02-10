HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.64% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net Loss of HMT reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.64% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.20.8329.19-111.04-57.45-25.56-22.61-27.24-24.92-27.24-51.28

