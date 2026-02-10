Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 28.64% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net Loss of HMT reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.64% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.8329.19 -29 OPM %-111.04-57.45 -PBDT-25.56-22.61 -13 PBT-27.24-24.92 -9 NP-27.24-51.28 47

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2025 quarter

P R Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Swagtam Trading & Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing standalone net profit declines 61.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Grandma Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

