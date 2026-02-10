HMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 28.64% to Rs 20.83 croreNet Loss of HMT reported to Rs 27.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.64% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales20.8329.19 -29 OPM %-111.04-57.45 -PBDT-25.56-22.61 -13 PBT-27.24-24.92 -9 NP-27.24-51.28 47
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST