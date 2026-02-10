Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 118.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.02% to Rs 169.94 crore

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 118.25% to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.02% to Rs 169.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.169.94111.7923.4819.0045.0526.9442.0724.1838.8717.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News